AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2024 06:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after highly anticipated jobs data boosted investors expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

US employment increased solidly in June, but government and healthcare services hiring made up about three-quarters of the payrolls gain and the unemployment rate hit a 2-1/2-year high of 4.1%, pointing to a slackening labor market that keeps the Federal Reserve on course to start cutting interest rates soon.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

UAE bourses edge higher on US rate cut bets

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.4% rise in ACWA Power Co and a 0.9% increase in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Among other gainers, dairy firm Almarai advanced 1.4% after reporting an increase in quarterly net profit.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.5%, with Dukhan Bank closing 0.5% higher.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.8% higher, with EFG Holding advanced 8.1%.

Meanwhile, Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war in Gaza.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 11,689

QATAR added 0.5% to 10,123

EGYPT up 0.8% to 28,602

BAHRAIN eased 0.2% to 2,003

OMAN rose 0.8% to 4,689

KUWAIT gained 0.4% to 7,602

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut bets

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi to review port operations

Joe Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

Oil, gas firms say will invest $5bn in 3 years

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Police raids Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Jason Gillespie stresses fitness, consistency in first presser as Pakistan red-ball coach

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

Read more stories