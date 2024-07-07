AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
World

Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2024 11:26am
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN).

While the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party may not win an outright majority, a hung parliament would leave a divided France in political limbo and weaken its international standing.

France to vote in election that could put far right in government

Voting began at 8:00am (0600 GMT) and was to continue to 6:00pm, or 8:00pm in major cities, when voting estimates will be released.

