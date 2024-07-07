Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Water and Power Development Author (Wapda) to establish safe cities at Dasu and Diamer Bhasha in order to make foolproof security of Chinese citizens.

The premier directed this while chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday regarding the implementation of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during his recent visit to China.

He said that China is a long-time friend of Pakistan who has helped Pakistan in every difficult time. The premier said that China has emerged as a strong economy in the world and Pakistan can learn a lot from China’s development. The premier stated that a new era of cooperation in information technology, communication, mining and energy sectors is starting with the China. He added that promotion of Pakistan-China cooperation in these fields will lead to economic development, strengthening of regional ties and deepening of the relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that no interruption will be tolerated in the implementation of agreements and MoUs signed with China and added that he would personally monitor their implementation. The meeting was informed that recently, a delegation of Chinese shoe manufacturing companies visited Pakistan regarding shifting their factories in Pakistan. In this sector, Chinese companies have the potential to invest five to eight billion dollars in Pakistan. The Association of Pakistan Shoe Manufacturing Companies is in constant contact with Chinese companies regarding shifting their factories to Pakistan, the meeting was further informed. It was told that 12 well-known Chinese companies in the agricultural sector will also participate fully in the food and Agri Expo to be held in Pakistan this year.

The prime minister also reviewed the progress regarding sending 1,000 students from Pakistan to China on government stipend for modern training in the agricultural sector.

He directed that students from all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir should be sent to China on merit; students from backward areas of Balochistan should be given special priority in the programme. Sending students for modern agricultural training in China should start from the next academic semester, he further instructed.

The meeting was told that as a result of the agreements reached during the visit of the prime minister to China; more than 100 Chinese companies are in contact with Pakistani companies for business and investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was also informed by the Ministry of Information Technology about technical training of 0.3 million students by Huawei, one-stop operation to facilitate business and progress on Smart Governance and Smart City.

The prime minister directed Wapda to establish safe cities on Dasu and Diamer Bhasha to make the security of Chinese citizens foolproof and directed to complete these projects at the earliest.

The prime minister was also briefed about the progress made by China on various communication infrastructure, electricity and Gwadar projects in Pakistan.

He said that to make Gwadar the centre of trade corridor in the region and steps should be increased for the development of Gwadar Port, Gwadar Airport and Gwadar Industrial Zone. He further stated that negotiations with Chinese solar panels and equipment manufacturing companies to move their factories to Pakistan should be expedited.

