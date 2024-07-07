AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-07

Aurangzeb greets Rachel Reeves

Press Release Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Rachel Reeves on her historic appointment as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Ms. Reeves has made history as the first female to hold this prestigious position in British history.

Senator Aurangzeb commended Ms. Reeves on her remarkable achievement and expressed his optimism for strengthened financial cooperation and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom under her leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb Rachel Reeves

Comments

200 characters

