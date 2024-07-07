AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

Islamabad: alarming rise in crime rate

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car lifting and robbery have increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as auto thieves stole or snatched 85 vehicles (motorbikes and cars) and robbers struck at over 40 places depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 25 cases of various kinds of street crimes and one case of murder. The 85 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include five cars and 80 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Secretariat, Khanna, Ramna, Karachi Company, and Noon police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Aabpara police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, seven motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Margalla police station as well as four motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

During the last week, unidentified robbers struck at six places and auto thieves stole seven motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, another 12 cases of carjacking including 10 motorbikes and two cars were reported to the Secretariat police station, auto thieves stole seven bikes as well as four cases of robbery and one case of dacoity were reported to Khanna police station in the same period.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft, four motorbikes and one car and three cases of robbery and two cases of mobile phone snatching were registered at Ramna police station.

Similarly, last week, auto thieves stole four bikes and two cars and robbers struck at three different places in the limits of Karachi Company police station. In the same period, robbers struck at four places and car lifters stole four motorbikes from the limits of Noon police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

