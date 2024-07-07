AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

Six held for producing fake beverages

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: In the ongoing operation against the adulteration mafia, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the City area.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that a unit was caught producing fabricated fizzy drinks and an FIR has been registered against the culprits in the respective police station, leading to the arrest of six people from the spot.

The raiding team also discarded 8,000 litres of spurious drinks; 1,000 litres of hazardous solution, 900 empty bottles, prohibited colours and flavours. Apart from that, the PFA has confiscated 580 beverages’ crates, seven cylinders, three machines, five drums, water tank and 50kg of lids during a raid.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the action was taken against the unit for producing chemically contaminated drinks with hazardous chemicals, loose colours, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid

