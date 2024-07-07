Maryam approves ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Programme’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while according approval to the ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Programme’ directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of meritorious scholarships from 4000 to 25000.

“100% fees of the students doing BS from government and 08 selected private universities will be paid from the scholarship,” the CM said.

“Facilitate private sector for the promotion of higher education,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department. She added, “Private sector’s participation will provide opportunities for higher education to the youth of remote areas.”

The CM asked for the setting up new universities in Jhelum, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. She reviewed recommendations for the establishment of universities under public private partnership, and agreed to facilitate private sector in this regard. She also directed to immediately launch laptop scheme.

It was decided to introduce new market-driven disciplines in colleges with less number of students. She also directed to introduce a foolproof system for the appointment of Divisional Directors and Principals purely on merit through an online portal system. A plan for providing new buses to government colleges was also presented to the Chief Minister, she said, “It is advisable to constitute a high-level ministerial committee to review affairs of the private universities.” She decided to establish Punjab Board Coordination Commission for reforms in the affairs of education boards.

Expressing pleasure over the successful programme of MDCAT and ECAT free classes in 90 colleges of Punjab, the CM said, “The scope of free MD CAT and E CAT classes in colleges should be gradually expanded for the students from remote areas.” She appreciated the performance of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Higher Education Department.

Earlier, Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Mutual Aid Day’ said, “The Punjab government is taking steps to activate and mobilize cooperative institutions. It is desired that the co-operatives should make their role exemplary throughout the province.”

She said, “Mutual aid institutions can contribute to social, economic and environmental welfare. For joint use of resources, mutual aid institutions can provide loans, agricultural equipment and marketing services.

The CM said, “Cooperative society ensures elimination of inequality. Mutual aid societies can help in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of society by optimal utilization of resources.”

