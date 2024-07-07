AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Gold prices rise to over one-month high after US jobs report

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

BENGALURU: Gold prices extended gains on Friday to their highest level in over a month following key US jobs data that showed the labor market was softening, lifting expectations around a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold was up 1.3% at $2,385.63 per ounce as of 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT). Bullion is up more than 2% for the week so far. US gold futures settled 1.2% higher to $2,397.7.

“Gold is trading at one-month highs as lower payroll revisions and yet another uptick in the unemployment rate help ‘cement’ a September rate cut,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

“Bulls are eyeing a return to $2,450 all-time highs if the Fed starts openly hinting at September,” he added.

Data showed US non-farm payrolls grew by 206,000 jobs in June, slightly higher than the 190,000 new jobs estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, estimated job growth for May was revised down to 218,000 new jobs from 272,000, while April’s job growth was revised down to 108,000 new jobs from a previous 165,000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.1%, slightly higher than the estimated 4.0%.

Following the data, US interest-rate futures prices reflected continued market confidence in a September rate cut, with the implied probability remaining at about 72%.

Traders are also pricing in a rising chance of a second rate cut in December. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

The dollar slipped to a three-week low against its rivals after the jobs data, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note crept lower. Elsewhere, spot silver rose 2.7% to $31.25 per ounce and is on track for its best week since May 17. Platinum rose 2.6% to $1,028.62 per ounce and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,019.75.

