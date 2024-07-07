AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Markets Print 2024-07-07

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (July 06, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (July 06, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 04-07-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,600        235        18,835        18,635       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,934        252        20,186        19,971       +215/-
===========================================================================

