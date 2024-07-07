AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Markets Print 2024-07-07

Upward march continue on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,600 to Rs 18,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,600 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 8,800 per maund.

600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,500 to 18,600 per maund, 600 bakes of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 4,00 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,700 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad, 200 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,350 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

