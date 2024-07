GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 38,098 people have been killed in nine months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 87 deaths over the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,705 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.