World Print 2024-07-06

New PM Starmer pledges to rebuild Britain after years of chaos

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:18am

LONDON: Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged on Friday to use his massive electoral majority to rebuild the country, saying he wanted to take the heat out of politics after years of upheaval and strife.

Standing outside his new office and residence at Number 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged the scale of the challenge after his party’s landslide victory in a parliamentary election ended 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

He warned that any improvements would take time, and he would need to first rebuild faith in politics.

“This lack of trust can only be healed by actions, not words. I know that,” he said.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly - My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that.”

Starmer was greeted by huge cheers and took time before making his speech to shake hands with and hug aides and well-wishers who lined Downing Street - scenes that were reminiscent of Labour predecessor Tony Blair’s arrival in government in 1997.

UK Britain Election Conservative Party UK PM Keir Starmer Labour Party

Comments

200 characters

