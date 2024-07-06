AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Punjab seeks social media ban on security concerns

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:34am

LAHORE: Punjab is proposing a ban on all social media platforms for six days due to security concerns during thousands of religious processions which start next week, its information minister Uzma Bukhari said on Friday.

The proposal relates to Muharram’s Ashura processions, 10 days of mourning by minority Shi’ite Muslims.

“It is a recommendation, and no decision has so far been taken,” Bukhari told Reuters, adding that the government had received reports of some sectarian issues on social media which he said could “put the country on fire”.

The measure is aimed at protecting the minority from sectarian violence, the provincial government wrote in a letter to interior ministry on Thursday.

The letter, which was seen by Reuters, said social media platforms such as “Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Tiktok be suspended across the province of Punjab ... in order to control hate material/misinformation”. The interior ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

