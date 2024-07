ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has cancelled the no objection certificate (NOC) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering on July 6, the police said.

According to the police, without NOC no one is allowed to hold a public gathering. Strict action will be taken against those who take law into their hands, police said.

