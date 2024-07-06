TIKA opens series of advanced labs across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has successfully completed and inaugurated a series of advanced laboratories across Pakistan, enhancing the country’s scientific, healthcare, and educational infrastructure, said a press release.

In Islamabad, the observatory at the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Republic of TurkiyeDr Mehmet Paçac, TIKA Vice President DrÜmitNaciYorulmaz, and PARC Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, featuring cutting-edge technology to monitor climatic conditions, pest behaviour, and plant health.

In Rawalpindi, the Zoological Diversity Lab and Animal Shelter at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) was opened by T?KA Vice President Dr Yorulmaz and RWU Rector Prof Dr Anila Kamal, providing a platform for pioneering research in species conservation and ecological interactions.

The National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) in Mansehra saw the establishment of a molecular laboratory, inaugurated by Dr Yorulmaz and NTHRI Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam, aimed at enhancing the genetics research of tea and high-value crops.

Hazara University in Mansehra now hosts a Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab in its Department of Architecture, inaugurated by Dr Yorulmaz and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohsin Nawaz Khan, to advance architectural education.

In Muzaffarabad, AJK, a Ceramics and Prosthesis Lab at Jinnah Dental Hospital was inaugurated by DrYorulmaz, Health Minister of AJK Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, and senior government officials, significantly improving the production of dental prosthetics and ceramic restorations.

These initiatives reflect the strong partnership between Turkey and Pakistan, aiming to uplift the scientific, healthcare, and educational sectors, contributing to the country's development and prosperity.

