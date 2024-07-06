AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Electronic fraud involving BISP: PTA chief, BISP chairperson discuss strategies

Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd), Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), held a meeting with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid at the PTA headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed strategies to counter different forms of electronic fraud involving BISP, stated a press release from BISP.

