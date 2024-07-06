Open sale of LPG cylinders: Sindh ombudsman takes suo motu notice

KARACHI: Provincial Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has taken suo motu notice on sale of LPG cylinders in residential areas and stockpiling of cylinders at food outlets.

The Provincial Ombudsman has taken suo motu notice and said that the explosion of LPG gas cylinders in a residential area in Hyderabad in the last few days which resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

The presence of a large number of LPG cylinders on food streets in residential areas can lead to tragic accidents on which the district administrations of Karachi and Hyderabad have not taken any adequate measures.

The provincial ombudsman has said in the order that Karachi and Hyderabad are the mega cities of Sindh and surprisingly no government agency, district administration and EPA Environment Protection Agency have taken any notice of the incident in Hyderabad and the presence of cylinders on the food street, and action has not been taken, which falls under the category of mismanagement; therefore, legal action should be taken under Section 9 (1) of Suo moto Notice Act on this matter in Karachi and Hyderabad keeping in mind the public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024