Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Cartelisation charges against poultry feed millers: LHC vacates stay order against CCP show-cause notices

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) has vacated a stay order that it had earlier granted to four poultry feed manufacturers against the show-cause notices issued by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for, prima facie, cartelisation and price coordination of poultry feed.

In this regard, the LHC has issued an order dated May 29, 2024. The vacation of the stay order has enabled the CCP to proceed against M/s Hi-Tech Feeds, Islamabad Feeds, Kausar Feed Mills and Mukhtar Poultry Feeds.

In 2020, the CCP took suo motu notice upon concerns raised and complaints made regarding a parallel increase in poultry feed prices. An enquiry was initiated and data was gathered from market sources which showed that there was indeed a simultaneous increase in price by poultry feed mills. The average quantum of increase in prices also appeared to be similar, which raised suspicion of collusive decision making and a violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

During the enquiry, the CCP also conducted search and inspection of two major poultry feed mills based in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The enquiry report was concluded on the basis of available evidence and show cause notices were issued to 19 feed companies for, prima facie, violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Out of those 19, the specified four companies, while employing legal tactics tried to delay the proceedings initiated by the CCP by filing writ petitions against the show-cause notices. The stay was granted by the Court against the show cause notices and as a result, the proceedings before the CCP’s Bench were stalled. The CCP has made early applications in all cases of injunctions whereby CCP has been stopped from conducting enquiries against cartels and mafias.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

