NA body takes serious notice of doctors’ absence

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has taken serious notice of the lack of human resources, the absence of doctors during duty hours, and the shortage of medical equipment in public hospitals.

The meeting of the standing committee held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani recommended equitable access to healthcare for all citizens while also pointing out gaps and substandard conditions within the healthcare sector.

The panel while discussing a comprehensive agenda featuring transformative initiatives and critical assessments, proposed strategic moves to elevate the nation’s healthcare system. The committee underscored a renewed commitment for building a healthier future for all the people.

The panel directed the ministry to ensure the availability of doctors and trained nursing staff during duty hours and restoring the Sehat Sahulat Programme at the federal level.

The committee reiterated that these steps are essential for improving the overall quality and accessibility of health services in Pakistan.

The secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination provided a comprehensive overview of its functions and the attached departments. Both the standing committee and the ministry acknowledged the critical role the committee plays in enhancing national health services and emphasised mutual cooperation.

During the briefing, the ministry highlighted several ongoing and new initiatives aimed at improving health services across the country. Recognizing the federal roles in health, which are distributed across various divisions, the ministry stressed the necessity of a state-level response to meet international health commitments.

The panel expressed its concerns over the discrepancies in the performance of the Pakistan Nursing Council, urging immediate improvements.

The committee suggested integrating sensitisation and awareness programmes into the national educational curriculum. This initiative aims to inform the younger generation about disease prevention early on and to promote a healthier future. The committee proposed establishing a robust health data management system to enhance monitoring and resource allocation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services and Regulations, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Shaista Khan, Dr Darshan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Sabheen Ghoury, Gul Asghar Khan, Farukh Khan, Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Shahram Khan, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, and Aliya Kamran.

