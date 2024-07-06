AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Muharram security: Police, LEAs hold flag march in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The city police and other law enforcement agencies, on Friday, conducted a flag march in the city with the purpose of maintaining peace and tranquility in the city.

A police official said that following the orders of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has taken comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram, adding that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

The flag march started at the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city.

All forces are all the time alert to tackle any untoward incident, the IGP said.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while the Dolphin Squad is patrolling in different areas of the city, adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

