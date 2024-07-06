AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

Health advocates concerned at no hike in cigarette tax rates

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Health advocates Friday expressed deep concern over the government’s decision to maintain current cigarette tax rates in the federal budget (2024-25).

A session organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) highlighted the negative implications for public health and revenue generation here on Friday.

Chief Guest Murtaza Solangi, Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, stated that the federal budget (2024-25) missed a critical opportunity to generate substantial revenue through increased cigarette taxes. This revenue could have been invested in public health, easing the economic burden on our healthcare system. Instead, maintaining current tax rates benefits cigarette manufacturers without additional excise tax contributions, undermining tobacco control efforts and worsening the public health crisis caused by tobacco use.

He further added that we must advocate for policies that prioritize public health and urge the government to implement measures that balance revenue generation with health objectives.” Managing Director of SPDC, Muhammad Asif Iqbal, said, “The government’s decision to spare the cigarette industry from any tax hike, despite the need to generate additional revenue to address the fiscal deficit, is concerning.

He said the FED revenue target of Rs324 billion for 2024-25 from Cigarette industry is unrealistically high without an increase taxes on cigarette sector and even with estimates suggesting a shortfall of over Rs100 billion. The Finance Act 2024’s changes benefit cigarette manufacturers by allowing price increases without additional excise tax revenue.

The government should adopt a dual approach of increasing the FED rate and implementing regulations to combat the illegal cigarette trade. Effective tobacco control policies should leverage higher cigarette taxes as a tool to discourage tobacco use and promote public health.”

Renowned tobacco control activist Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids added, the increase in the FED price tier thresholds benefit the cigarette manufacturing firms, allowing them to increase consumer prices without any additional contribution to excise tax revenue. This approach not only undermines our efforts towards tobacco control but also risks exacerbating the public health crisis caused by tobacco consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cigarette SPARC cigarette industry Budget 2024 25 cigarette tax rates

Comments

200 characters

Health advocates concerned at no hike in cigarette tax rates

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories