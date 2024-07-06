AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 5, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         3-Jul-24       2-Jul-24       1-Jul-24      28-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104427       0.104613       0.104508       0.104628
Euro                             0.817123       0.816134       0.816167       0.813855
Japanese yen                     0.004702       0.004706       0.004713       0.004724
U.K. pound                       0.964817        0.96169       0.962651       0.962219
U.S. dollar                      0.759549        0.76068       0.759578       0.760257
Algerian dinar                   0.005655       0.005655       0.005655       0.005648
Australian dollar                0.506847       0.505548       0.506487       0.503594
Botswana pula                    0.055371       0.055682                      0.055575
Brazilian real                   0.135981       0.134227       0.135913       0.136779
Brunei dollar                    0.559768       0.560065       0.560409        0.55963
Canadian dollar                  0.556977       0.555362                      0.555459
Chilean peso                     0.000802       0.000806       0.000804       0.000799
Czech koruna                     0.032425       0.032396       0.032579       0.032509
Danish krone                     0.109552       0.109416       0.109426       0.109132
Indian rupee                     0.009108       0.009107        0.00911
Israeli New Shekel               0.201847        0.20204       0.202392        0.20225
Korean won                       0.000547       0.000551       0.000549       0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47814        2.48183        2.47904
Malaysian ringgit                0.160921       0.161195       0.161115       0.161088
Mauritian rupee                  0.016036       0.016067       0.015985       0.015985
Mexican peso                     0.041882       0.041685       0.041305       0.041663
New Zealand dollar               0.461844       0.460896       0.463419
Norwegian krone                  0.071313       0.071095       0.071396       0.071413
Omani rial                        1.97542        1.97836         1.9755        1.97726
Peruvian sol                     0.198819       0.198116       0.198656
Philippine peso                  0.012916       0.012989       0.012949       0.012915
Polish zloty                     0.189935       0.188404       0.190299       0.188556
Qatari riyal                     0.208667       0.208978       0.208675
Russian ruble                    0.008636       0.008645       0.008701       0.008866
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202546       0.202848       0.202554
Singapore dollar                 0.559768       0.560065       0.560409        0.55963
South African rand               0.041072       0.041237       0.041454       0.041741
Swedish krona                     0.07186       0.071484       0.071798       0.071645
Swiss franc                      0.841046       0.841553       0.842852       0.845858
Thai baht                        0.020623       0.020657       0.020677       0.020632
Trinidadian dollar               0.113193       0.113067       0.113103       0.113184
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207129       0.206829
Uruguayan peso                   0.018969       0.018881       0.018977       0.019012
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

