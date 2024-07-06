WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Jul-24 2-Jul-24 1-Jul-24 28-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104427 0.104613 0.104508 0.104628 Euro 0.817123 0.816134 0.816167 0.813855 Japanese yen 0.004702 0.004706 0.004713 0.004724 U.K. pound 0.964817 0.96169 0.962651 0.962219 U.S. dollar 0.759549 0.76068 0.759578 0.760257 Algerian dinar 0.005655 0.005655 0.005655 0.005648 Australian dollar 0.506847 0.505548 0.506487 0.503594 Botswana pula 0.055371 0.055682 0.055575 Brazilian real 0.135981 0.134227 0.135913 0.136779 Brunei dollar 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 Canadian dollar 0.556977 0.555362 0.555459 Chilean peso 0.000802 0.000806 0.000804 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.032425 0.032396 0.032579 0.032509 Danish krone 0.109552 0.109416 0.109426 0.109132 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 0.00911 Israeli New Shekel 0.201847 0.20204 0.202392 0.20225 Korean won 0.000547 0.000551 0.000549 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47814 2.48183 2.47904 Malaysian ringgit 0.160921 0.161195 0.161115 0.161088 Mauritian rupee 0.016036 0.016067 0.015985 0.015985 Mexican peso 0.041882 0.041685 0.041305 0.041663 New Zealand dollar 0.461844 0.460896 0.463419 Norwegian krone 0.071313 0.071095 0.071396 0.071413 Omani rial 1.97542 1.97836 1.9755 1.97726 Peruvian sol 0.198819 0.198116 0.198656 Philippine peso 0.012916 0.012989 0.012949 0.012915 Polish zloty 0.189935 0.188404 0.190299 0.188556 Qatari riyal 0.208667 0.208978 0.208675 Russian ruble 0.008636 0.008645 0.008701 0.008866 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202546 0.202848 0.202554 Singapore dollar 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 South African rand 0.041072 0.041237 0.041454 0.041741 Swedish krona 0.07186 0.071484 0.071798 0.071645 Swiss franc 0.841046 0.841553 0.842852 0.845858 Thai baht 0.020623 0.020657 0.020677 0.020632 Trinidadian dollar 0.113193 0.113067 0.113103 0.113184 U.A.E. dirham 0.207129 0.206829 Uruguayan peso 0.018969 0.018881 0.018977 0.019012 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

