AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ukraine foreign currency reserves slip to $37.9bn, central bank says

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 05:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves slipped to $37.9 billion at the start of July, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves fell by 2.9% over the past month due to the central bank’s interventions to prop up the hryvnia currency and also due to government debt payments, the statement said.

The central bank said it sold about $2.99 billion on the foreign exchange market in June.

The Ukrainian economy has been hit hard by Russia’s invasion in February 2022 with exports, supply chains, and logistics disrupted, cities and infrastructure bombed, and millions of people fleeing the fighting.

During nearly 29 months of the war, the central bank has had to intervene in the foreign exchange market to meet the demand for hard currency and ease any sharp fluctuations in its currency.

G7 leaders agree to unblock $50bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France

The hryvnia is now hovering at about 40.8 to the dollar.

Ukraine relies heavily on international financial aid from its Western partners to cover its budget gap and make social and humanitarian payments. The bulk of Ukraine’s state revenue is spent on defence.

In June the government received a new tranche of $2.02 billion from the European Union under its four-year Ukraine Facility lending program. It also raised $407.3 million from the placement of hard currency government treasuries.

Ukraine paid $444.5 million to service its foreign debts in June, including $315.7 million on hard currency-denominated state treasuries and 73.6 million to the World Bank. The government also paid $247.6 million to the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said.

Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine foreign currency reserves slip to $37.9bn, central bank says

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

At least three killed, several injured in Mardan bomb blast

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Transaction complete: UBL sells off stake in its UK subsidiary to Bestway Group

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Pakistan’s DealCart announces $3mn seed round led by international investors

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Gold price per tola increases another Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Read more stories