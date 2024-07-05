India’s May tea output falls 30%, lowest level in over a decade

MUMBAI: India’s tea production in May plunged more than 30% from a year earlier to 90.92 million kilograms (kg), its lowest level in more than a decade, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday, hurt by excessive heat and scant rainfall.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country’s output, fell by more than 26% to 49.84 million kg, the board said.

Exports of CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea went mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.