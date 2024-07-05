AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
India’s May tea output falls 30%, lowest level in over a decade

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:46pm

MUMBAI: India’s tea production in May plunged more than 30% from a year earlier to 90.92 million kilograms (kg), its lowest level in more than a decade, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday, hurt by excessive heat and scant rainfall.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country’s output, fell by more than 26% to 49.84 million kg, the board said.

Import of black tea: Govt decides to revise structure of duties, taxes

Exports of CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea went mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

