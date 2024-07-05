AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 42.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.01 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.38%)
PAEL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TRG 61.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024
Markets

Europe equities rise at open as Labour win UK election

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 01:40pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets rose in opening deals on Friday as investors digested news that Labour, as expected, clinched a landslide election victory in Britain to end 14 years of Conservative rule.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent following news that Keir Starmer will become Britain’s new prime minister as his centre-left opposition Labour party sweeps to power.

Elsewhere, the Paris CAC 40 stocks index added 0.3 percent and Frankfurt’s DAX was up 0.6 percent with eurozone investors on tenterhooks before France’s crucial legislative vote this weekend.

London stocks, pound climb as Britons head to polls

“In the UK, the expected Labour landslide was effectively much ado about nothing in terms of market movement,” noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at trading group Interactive Investor.

In France, tactical voting efforts to block the far-right from taking over the government have partly bolstered European markets.

But analysts remain wary that the second-biggest economy in the European Union could be headed for a period of political deadlock if there is no overall winner on Sunday.

Europe stock markets

