Emmanuel Macron says France to ‘pursue cooperation’ with UK after Labour win

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on his election victory Friday, saying his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on security, technology and climate.

In a post on social media, Macron said he had already had a positive first exchange with Starmer, adding: “We will continue to work with the UK on bilateral cooperation, peace and security in Europe, climate change and AI.”