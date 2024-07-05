AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
Jul 05, 2024
World

Emmanuel Macron says France to ‘pursue cooperation’ with UK after Labour win

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 01:31pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on his election victory Friday, saying his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on security, technology and climate.

France to vote in election that could put far right in government

In a post on social media, Macron said he had already had a positive first exchange with Starmer, adding: “We will continue to work with the UK on bilateral cooperation, peace and security in Europe, climate change and AI.”

Emmanuel Macron Keir Starmer

Emmanuel Macron says France to ‘pursue cooperation’ with UK after Labour win

