AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
DFML 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
HBL 138.50 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (4.84%)
HUBC 163.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
OGDC 133.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.37%)
PAEL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
PPL 122.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SEARL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,517 Increased By 20.9 (0.25%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By -57.6 (-0.21%)
KSE100 80,472 Increased By 189.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,806 Increased By 14.3 (0.06%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah, Hamas discuss latest developments in Gaza ceasefire talks, Hezbollah says

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 12:21pm

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and top Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire there during a meeting, Hezbollah said on Friday.

Nasrallah received Hamas deputy chief Hayya for the meeting, which reviewed “the latest security and political developments” in the Gaza Strip, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement.

“They also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations these days, their atmosphere, and the proposals presented to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Hezbollah vows to attack ‘new sites’ in Israel in response to commander’s killing

A senior US administration official said on Thursday that Hamas had made a pretty significant adjustment in its position over a potential hostage release deal with Israel, expressing hope that it would lead to a pact that would be a step to a permanent ceasefire.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October across the Lebanese-Israeli border in a conflict that has run in parallel to the Gaza war, raising fears of a bigger conflict between the heavily armed adversaries.

Hezbollah MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Gaza war Gaza hostage Gaza genocide Gaza city of Rafah Khalil Al Hayya

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah, Hamas discuss latest developments in Gaza ceasefire talks, Hezbollah says

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories