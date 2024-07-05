AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 42.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.01 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.38%)
PAEL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TRG 61.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan steady as PBOC hints about bond sales push up yields

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 12:15pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady on Friday against the US dollar as yields for Chinese government bonds rose across the curve amid hints from the central bank that it could embark on large-scale bond sales.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has hundreds of billions of yuan worth of medium- and long-term bonds at its disposal to borrow and sell, it said on Friday - part of plan markets see as an effort to cool a powerful bond rally.

Higher China government bond yields and a narrower spread against US treasury counterparts could help alleviate pressure on the yuan, said Samuel Tse, economist at DBS.

Not everyone was convinced, however, that the PBOC could have a lasting impact.

The “forces pushing down yields seem unlikely to reverse anytime soon,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients.

“Without wider monetary tightening, which doesn’t appear to be on the cards, the best the PBOC can probably hope to achieve is to engineer a short-term pause to the bond rally,” he added.

Spot yuan opened at 7.2630 per dollar and was trading at 7.2694 as of 0254 GMT, 4 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 1.97% weaker than the midpoint.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1289 per dollar, 1,415 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

China’s yuan hovers near 1-month low as investors await economic data

Also supporting the yuan was a weaker dollar.

The dollar index dropped to 105.02 on Friday, near a 3-week low.

Among Chinese government bonds, the 10-year tenor was up over 1 basis point after touching a 22-year low earlier this week.

The yuan is 2.3% weaker this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 due to a moribund property sector, anaemic consumer spending and a struggling stock market.

The bond rally since the start of this year has only added to the pain.

“We continue to remain bearish on the yuan especially given the subtle change in FX stance of PBOC recently,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

In cash settlement transactions, the yuan was quoted at 7.2718 per dollar, implying that in the shortest tenor deals it had already hit its lower end of daily trading band.

China yuan People Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan steady as PBOC hints about bond sales push up yields

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories