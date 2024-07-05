AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 42.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.01 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.38%)
PAEL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TRG 61.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe, India look to future in T20 series

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe and India will be looking to the future when they start a five-match Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Outgoing Indian coach Rahul Dravid described India’s win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last Saturday as the end of “a journey of two years”.

With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the series in Zimbabwe marks the start of a new two-year journey for both sides.

But whereas India will be seeking to build on last weekend’s triumph, Zimbabwe need to start again after failing to qualify for the recent global event. They were squeezed out by Namibia and Uganda in the Africa region qualifier in Namibia last November.

None of India’s World Cup winners will be in action in the first two matches on Saturday and Sunday but squad members Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson will be available for the last three games.

Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe

The trio returned to India with the rest of the World Cup squad after their departure from Barbados was delayed by a hurricane.

Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana were named as replacements for the first two matches.

Shubman Gill will captain a second-string Indian team. He is one of several players who can stake an early claim to fill the gap left by star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their retirement from T20 internationals after victory in Barbados.

Another player who needs to be replaced is left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also announced his retirement from the shortest international format.

Riyan Parag and Rana, both 22, and Abhishek Sharma, 23, are in line to win their first international caps.

With India yet to announce a long-term successor to Dravid, interim coach VVS Laxman will be in charge in Harare.

Zimbabwe have a new coach in Justin Sammons, who was previously South Africa’s batting coach.

Zimbabwe named a largely youthful squad. Captain Sikander Raza, 38, is the only player aged over 30.

All-rounder Wessly Madhevere and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta return to international action after serving a ban for recreational drug use.

Notably absent are long-time stalwarts Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, two of five players jettisoned after Zimbabwe’s most recent T20 series, a 4-1 defeat away against Bangladesh in May.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sikander Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathon (correct) Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

India (for first two matches only): Shubman Gill (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wkt), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Harshit Rana.

All the matches will be played in Harare on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

Rahul Dravid Harare Sports Club Rinku Singh Yashasvi Jaiswal Zimbabwe vs India Shivam Dube Jitesh Sharma

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe, India look to future in T20 series

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories