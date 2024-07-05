Child killed after Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Krasnodar region, governor says

A six-year-old girl died in hospital after a drone attack on the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, the regional governor, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, he said six people were hospitalised after the attack.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had downed 14 drones overnight over the Krasnodar region, and more than three dozen more over the Rostov region and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine.