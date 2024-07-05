AIRLINK 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.89%)
Child killed after Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Krasnodar region, governor says

Published 05 Jul, 2024
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

A six-year-old girl died in hospital after a drone attack on the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, the regional governor, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, he said six people were hospitalised after the attack.

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had downed 14 drones overnight over the Krasnodar region, and more than three dozen more over the Rostov region and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine.

