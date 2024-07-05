AIRLINK 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.98%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
FFBL 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
HBL 136.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.1%)
HUBC 164.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
MLCF 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
OGDC 134.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.63%)
PAEL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
PPL 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.65%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.9%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 8,517 Increased By 20.9 (0.25%)
BR30 27,254 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 80,486 Increased By 203.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 25,843 Increased By 51.2 (0.2%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields flat; debt auction, US jobs data on tap

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 09:57am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were flat in the early session on Friday, with the benchmark yield hovering around the 7% mark, while traders eyed demand for fresh debt supply at an auction and key US jobs data for cues.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9990% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 6.9994%.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) by selling bonds through the weekly auction, including the liquid 15-year paper.

“With hardly any major trigger for the day, traders would want to see the cutoffs which will give an idea about investor appetite for debt especially after index inclusion,” a trader with a private bank said.

The auction comes after a tepid start to foreign inflows following the inclusion of Indian debt in JPMorgan’s emerging market debt index last week.

Foreign investors have net bought less than 50 billion rupees of debt in a week from the inclusion date, compared to earlier estimates of over 150 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield was at around 4.35% during Asian hours, while US markets were shut on Thursday.

They dipped on Wednesday amid growing signs of weakness in manufacturing and the jobs market, suggesting that the world’s largest economy was slowing.

Investors will now closely track the crucial June nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day, for guidance on the extent and timing of US rate cuts this year.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

While the Federal Reserve has lowered its forecast for rate cuts to 25 basis points (bps) in 2024, investors continue to expect 50 bps of cuts. Inflation data in India and the US next week will also provide directional triggers.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading above the $87 per barrel mark.

Elevated oil prices could impact local retail inflation going ahead.

Indian government bond

