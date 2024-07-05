Power minister promises tariff relief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari acknowledged on Thursday the current high electricity prices in the country during a session in the upper house of the Senate.

Responding to queries, Minister Leghari clarified that recent media reports suggesting a cabinet-led increase in electricity rates were based on regulatory adjustments made annually, particularly noting a significant hike last June.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s directive, emphasised Minister Leghari, aims to mitigate the impact on consumers, highlighting the government’s absorption of a substantial burden amounting to 440 billion rupees, translating to 5.76 rupees per unit.

“In my three months in office, we’ve prioritized strategies to alleviate electricity costs,” Leghari assured, adding that the goal is to achieve substantial reductions within eighteen months.

“Our immediate focus remains on minimizing hardships for the public,” he affirmed, citing efforts to stabilize service reliability, notably in Balochistan where intermittent power supply persists.

Looking ahead optimistically, Leghari predicted a potential decrease of two to three percent per unit by January next year, contingent upon stable economic factors.

He also emphasised industry-centric reforms, noting a 150 billion rupee relief aimed at reducing operational costs for businesses.

With current rates hovering around 35 rupees per unit, Minister Leghari expressed confidence in achieving competitive pricing through ongoing structural reforms. “In one to one and a half years, we aim to deliver affordable electricity solutions,” he concluded, underscoring a commitment to sustainable energy policies.