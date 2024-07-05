TECNO, Careem sign MoU

KARACHI: TECNO Pakistan and Careem have signed MoU for an exciting Raffles Campaign, offering users the chance to win a CAMON 30 smart phone by TECNO.

In a signing ceremony took place in Karachi, TECNO Pakistan was represented by Shiekh Mahad Arif, PR Manager TECNO Pakistan, and Pernia Rathore, Marketing Supervisor TECNO Pakistan. Representing Careem Pakistan was Saad Qadeer, Head of Commercial and Special Projects, and Talha Noman, Sr. Commercial Manager.

To participate in the campaign, users required to simply book as many rides as possible on Flexi Ride through the Careem platform using the promo code “WINTECNO.” Each ride booked with this promo code will increase your chances of winning the contest. This exciting opportunity allows users to enjoy convenient transportation while vying for the chance to own one of the latest, cutting-edge smartphones from TECNO.

In addition to the primary campaign, there is another thrilling contest designed specifically for Careem Captains. Participants who take the highest number of Flexi Rides during the campaign period will also have the chance to enter the lucky draw and win exciting gifts.

Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan said that Careem is thrilled to partner with TECNO Pakistan to bring this raffle to our mutual customer base. “We are always looking for such partnerships that enhance the overall experience of taking a ride with Careem. Similarly, it will also give our Captains a chance to win exciting prizes that will enhance their everyday journey with Careem”, he added.

