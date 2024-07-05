AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-05

TECNO, Careem sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: TECNO Pakistan and Careem have signed MoU for an exciting Raffles Campaign, offering users the chance to win a CAMON 30 smart phone by TECNO.

In a signing ceremony took place in Karachi, TECNO Pakistan was represented by Shiekh Mahad Arif, PR Manager TECNO Pakistan, and Pernia Rathore, Marketing Supervisor TECNO Pakistan. Representing Careem Pakistan was Saad Qadeer, Head of Commercial and Special Projects, and Talha Noman, Sr. Commercial Manager.

To participate in the campaign, users required to simply book as many rides as possible on Flexi Ride through the Careem platform using the promo code “WINTECNO.” Each ride booked with this promo code will increase your chances of winning the contest. This exciting opportunity allows users to enjoy convenient transportation while vying for the chance to own one of the latest, cutting-edge smartphones from TECNO.

In addition to the primary campaign, there is another thrilling contest designed specifically for Careem Captains. Participants who take the highest number of Flexi Rides during the campaign period will also have the chance to enter the lucky draw and win exciting gifts.

Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan said that Careem is thrilled to partner with TECNO Pakistan to bring this raffle to our mutual customer base. “We are always looking for such partnerships that enhance the overall experience of taking a ride with Careem. Similarly, it will also give our Captains a chance to win exciting prizes that will enhance their everyday journey with Careem”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Careem TECNO sign MoU

Comments

200 characters

TECNO, Careem sign MoU

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories