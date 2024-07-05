AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-05

China shares end lower; Fed rate cut bets buoy HK stocks

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks ended lower on Thursday, dragged by property shares, while Hong Kong shares rose after a slew of softer US economic data raised investor bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

Softer-than-expected US economic data on Wednesday, including weak services and ADP employment reports, pointed to a slowdown in the world’s largest economy, following an increase in initial applications for unemployment benefits last week.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% at 2,957.57 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.51% at 3,445.81 points, with property shares leading the losses. A sub-index tracking the real estate sector shed 3.08% at the close of trades.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.58% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.777%.

“We believe the market still has scope to outperform with continued government policy support and increasing focus on capital returns through dividends and buybacks,” Sunil Tirumalai, chief GEM equity strategist at UBS, said in a note.

“Geopolitics need to be monitored, especially in the run-up to the US elections in?November 2024,” he said, adding they continued to have an “Overweight” rating on Chinese stocks.

In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Seng index ended up 49.71 points, or 0.28%, at 18,028.28. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.23% to 6,470.86.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 0.75%, the financial sector ended 0.32% lower and the property sector dipped 0.63%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.14%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.82%.

China shares Fed

Comments

200 characters

China shares end lower; Fed rate cut bets buoy HK stocks

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories