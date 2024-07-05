AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Modest activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1,000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Jam Sab were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18050 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 100 bales of Burewala and 200 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

