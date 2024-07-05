AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

PMEX daily trading report

Published 05 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 18.335 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,692.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.637 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.554 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.857 billion), Silver (PKR 1.086 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.000 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 666.394 million), Japan Equity (PKR 135.587 million), Copper (PKR 133.988 million), DJ (PKR 88.347 million), SP 500 (PKR 83.776 million), Palladium (PKR 58.042 million), Natural Gas (PKR 19.615 million) and Brent (PKR 14.212 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.045 million were traded.

