AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-05

25 people drown in Sudan fleeing fighting

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

PORT SUDAN: Around 25 people have drowned in Sudan’s southeast while trying to flee fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces, a pro-democracy activists’ committee said Thursday.

“Around 25 citizens, most of them women and children, have died in a boat sinking” while crossing the Blue Nile River in the southeastern state of Sennar, the local resistance committee said in a statement.

The committee is one of hundreds across Sudan that used to organise pro-democracy protests and have coordinated frontline aid since the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began last year.

“Entire families perished” in the accident, they said, while fleeing the RSF’s recent advance through Sennar.

On Saturday, the RSF announced they had captured the military base in Sinja, the capital of Sennar state, where over half a million people had sought shelter from the war. Witnesses also reported the RSF sweeping through neighbouring villages, pushing residents to flee in small wooden boats across the Nile.

At least 55,000 people fled Sinja alone within a three day period, the United Nations said Monday.

Local authorities in neighbouring Gedaref state estimated on Thursday that some 120,000 displaced people had arrived this week. The state’s health minister Ahmed al-Amin Adam said 90,000 had been officially registered.

Sudan Rapid Support Forces Ahmed al Amin Adam

Comments

200 characters

25 people drown in Sudan fleeing fighting

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories