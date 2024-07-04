AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel unblocks some frozen funds for Palestinian Authority

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:51pm

JERUSALEM: Israel has approved a new payment of more than $140 million to the Palestinian Authority after announcing it had also unblocked some funds frozen because of the Gaza war, a finance ministry spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

Since the start of the war on Hamas, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has withheld payments of customs and tax duties to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s administration.

But Israeli officials said on Wednesday that the government had made a 435 million shekel ($116 million) payment for duties collected for April and May.

A finance ministry spokeswoman said a further payment of about 530 million shekels for duties collected for June was approved.

Israel collects tax and customs duties for the Palestinian Authority under a 1994 protocol, which granted sole control over the territories’ borders to Israel.

According to economists, the payments collected by Israel account for 60 percent of the cash-strapped authority’s revenues.

Israel weighs Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Mustafa confirmed the 435 million shekel payment at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said the money would be used for unpaid wages for tens of thousands of Palestinian civil servants and suppliers.

Authority workers have been living on reduced wages for months and the PA has made repeated appeals for international aid.

Mustafa added that Israel still owed the authority six billion shekels in back payments.

Israel stopped making the payments after the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, with Smotrich accusing the PA of backing the.

Hamas is designated a “terrorist” organisation by the United States, the European Union and other countries. It is distinct from the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 following a violent struggle with Abbas’ Fatah faction, with the Palestinian Authority’s influence limited to Palestinian-run parts of the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media reports, Smotrich only agreed to make the new payments under a deal in which the government recognised five wildcat settlements in the West Bank.

In June, he ordered the transfer of about $35 million of the funds collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to help Israeli “victims of terrorism”. The decision was condemned by the US government as “extraordinarily wrongheaded”.

Palestinians Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Israel unblocks some frozen funds for Palestinian Authority

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office

Non-filers: FBR blocks 210,000 SIM cards to ‘encourage’ tax payment

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Arif Habib Limited now expects KSE-100 to hit 109,000 by June 2025

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories