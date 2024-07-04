Andy Murray gets fans’ vote as Brits take centre stage at Wimbledon

LONDON: Andy Murray launches his Wimbledon farewell alongside his brother Jamie on Thursday as the British take centre stage on election day in the UK.

Murray lost his race to be fit for the singles at the All England Club but still has a chance to wave goodbye to his adoring fans in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is back in action against British rookie Jacob Fearnley on day four of the tournament alongside women’s top seed Iga Swiatek.

AFP Sport looks at the matches to watch on day four of the tournament:

Family affair for Murray

Andy Murray, Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016, was desperate for one last crack at the singles in his final appearance at the All England Club.

But he ran out of time after an operation last month to remove a spinal cyst.

“I’m hoping maybe for a bit of closure. I just want the opportunity to play one more time out there, hopefully on Centre Court, and feel that buzz,” the 37-year-old said before the tournament started.

But the Scot still has a chance to tread the turf for a final time, 19 years after making his Wimbledon debut – both in the men’s doubles and alongside Emma Raducanu in the mixed.

Murray made his name as one of the “Big Four”, going toe to toe with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the greatest era in the history of men’s tennis.

But he also has form in the doubles – teaming up with Jamie to help Britain win the 2015 Davis Cup.

The Murrays will face Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and John Peers on Thursday, with the decibel count expected to soar.

Djokovic in the groove

Novak Djokovic’s injury at the French Open – forcing him to pull out before his quarter-final against Casper Ruud – raised doubts over whether he would be fit for Wimbledon.

But just weeks after he had a knee operation, it was business as usual for the Serb at the All England Club.

The 37-year-old, seeking to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s titles, dropped just five games against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in an emphatic display of his ageless power on Tuesday.

Djokovic was pretty relaxed about the prospect of facing British second-round opponent Jacob Fearnley, who can boast wins over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner in his junior days.

“I haven’t seen him hit,” he said. “I don’t know really anything about him. So I’ll have to do my homework.

“Obviously him being British, he’s going to have the crowd. You never like to play British in Wimbledon. But, you know, I’m looking forward.”

Battle of the Brits

There is plenty of British interest at Wimbledon on Thursday as the country goes to the polls to elect a new government.

Emma Raducanu, next in action on Friday, admitted she was not even aware that voting was taking place.

British women’s number one Katie Boulter, ranked 29, also chose to focus on the tennis as she prepared to take on compatriot Harriet Dart on No. 1 Court.

They will be followed by Jack Draper, Britain’s leading man, who plays Cameron Norrie, a semi-finalist at his home Grand Slam in 2022.

Boulter, 27, has form on grass after retaining her Nottingham Open title last month and is ranked 67 places higher than her opponent.

Draper, 22, who triumphed at the Stuttgart tournament on grass last month to win his first title, is favourite to see off the challenge of Norrie, who has slumped to 42nd in the world from a career high of eighth just two years ago.