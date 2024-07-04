Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian fighter jet, vehicles

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday said its troops had destroyed a Mig-29 fighter jet during a strike on an airbase in central Ukraine.

The jet and other equipment and vehicles were destroyed in the base at Dolgintsevo, which was hit by an Iskandar ballistic missile, it said.

The ministry published images of the attack on messaging service Telegram.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had destroyed five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets at a base near Myrgorod, about 150 kilometres (about 90 miles) from the Russian border.

Kyiv is waiting for the delivery of long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies.

The protection of bases where they will be stationed is a key challenge for Ukraine and its partners.