AIRLINK 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.45%)
FFL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.37%)
HASCOL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
OGDC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.13%)
PAEL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 123.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.82%)
UNITY 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,482 Decreased By -19 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,246 Decreased By -174.5 (-0.64%)
KSE100 80,246 Increased By 12.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,801 Increased By 1.2 (0%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28% haircut: govt

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 11:40am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s private creditors have accepted a 28 percent haircut on $12.5 billion in sovereign bonds, the government announced Thursday, meeting a key condition of an IMF bailout.

After two days of talks in Paris with most international sovereign bond (ISB) holders, Colombo clinched the final step in restructuring private, bilateral and domestic debt.

The country defaulted on its external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange, and the unprecedented economic crisis forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.

Last week, Sri Lanka announced rescheduling loans from its key bilateral creditor China and other nations, covering up to $10 billion in official loans.

Debt restructuring is a critical step towards recovery after the 2022 financial crisis and the maintenance of a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout loan, spread over four years.

The latest deal with private creditors was announced at the London Stock Exchange, where $4.4 billion out of $12.5 billion of the ISBs were listed.

Under the agreement announced Thursday, the Sri Lankan government said it would pay $225 million upfront to bond holders.

The nominal haircut of 28 percent could go up to almost 40 percent should the South Asian nation’s economy contract over the next few years and dip below agreed targets.

Sri Lanka fails to agree on restructuring terms with bondholders

Sri Lanka owes $2.18 billion to the China Development Bank, and it was not immediately clear if that debt has also been restructured in line with the ISB deal.

The agreement with bond holders must now be presented to official creditors to ensure “comparability of treatment”.

Official creditors are not taking a haircut on the principal, but have agreed to reduce interest rates to an average of 2.1 percent and extend the term of the loans by a further eight years, giving the country more time to repay.

The debt deals are expected to revive Sri Lanka’s stalled infrastructure projects, including a Japanese-funded airport expansion and a new mass transit light rail in the capital.

Colombo has also secured a moratorium on bilateral debt repayments until 2028, but ISB repayments are due to start in September.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has doubled taxes, removed generous energy subsidies and is set to sell off loss-making state enterprises to shore up state revenue under the IMF deal.

IMF Sri Lanka IMF China Development Bank Sri Lanka private creditors Sri Lanka bond

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28% haircut: govt

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories