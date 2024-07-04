AIRLINK 90.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.77%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
DGKC 90.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.88%)
FCCL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
HASCOL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.51%)
HUBC 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.12%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
OGDC 135.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.96%)
PAEL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TRG 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.82%)
UNITY 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,492 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,271 Decreased By -149.2 (-0.54%)
KSE100 80,271 Increased By 37.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s solar output grows at slowest pace in six years in first half of 2024

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:58am

SINGAPORE: India’s solar power generation grew at the slowest pace in six years in the first half of 2024, an analysis of data from the federal grid regulator showed, as the country further stepped up reliance on coal to address surging power demand.

Electricity generated from coal grew 10.4% during six months ended June 30, a review of daily load despatch data from Grid-India showed, outpacing overall power generation growth of 9.7% during the period.

Solar power generation in the third-largest producer of electricity from the sun rose to 63.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first half of 2024, the data showed, up 14.7% compared with the same period last year and 18.5% in the calendar year 2023.

The world’s fastest growing major economy has prioritised coal to address a surge in power demand in recent years, with coal-fired power output last year outpacing renewable energy output for the first time since the Paris accord in 2015.

The south Asian nation’s fuel use patterns since emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic have largely been in line with trends in the region, with Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh all firing up coal for generating inexpensive power.

The share of the fossil fuel in power output rose to 77.1% in the first half of 2024, compared with 76.6% in the same period last year, putting it on track to rise for the fourth straight year.

India expects total electricity generation during the fiscal year ended March 2025 to grow at the fastest pace in over a decade, forecast to be mainly powered by an 8.9% growth in coal-fired power output, outpacing renewable energy growth of 8.2%.

Net-metering: turning up the heat on Pakistani people instead of IPPs

Analysts expect renewable generation to grow faster from the next fiscal year, as tendering and commissioning of green energy projects have started picking up steam.

Moody’s unit ICRA expects renewable energy installations to rise by over a third to 25 gigawatts (GW) this fiscal year ending March 2025.

India solar power generation solar industry India solar power generation solar output

Comments

200 characters

India’s solar output grows at slowest pace in six years in first half of 2024

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories