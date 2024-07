JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose slightly on Thursday, tracking gains on the palm oil contract at the Dalian market while the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) is closed for holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,092 ringgit ($868.79) a metric ton in early trade.