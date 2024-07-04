AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.62%)
DGKC 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.72%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.64%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
PAEL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.72%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.17%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 52.9 (0.62%)
BR30 27,532 Increased By 111.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 80,765 Increased By 531.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,982 Increased By 182.3 (0.71%)
Business & Finance

UK new car sales rose in June, preliminary industry data shows

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:28am

Registration of new cars in Britain increased “slightly” in June and the market crossed the half-year “million motors” mark for the first time since 2019, an industry body said on Thursday.

The year-to-date market share for battery electric vehicles was at the same level as last year, according to preliminary industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers.

UK new car sales grew in May, preliminary industry data shows

The industry body will provide final figures for June at 0800 GMT on Thursday.

