AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.62%)
DGKC 90.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.05%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.89%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.25%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 53.3 (0.63%)
BR30 27,529 Increased By 108.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 80,751 Increased By 517.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,980 Increased By 180.5 (0.7%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, banks lift Australian shares after US data renews Fed rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:07am

Australian shares rose on Thursday led by miners and banks, after encouraging US data renewed hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 7,826.300 by 0042 GMT.

The benchmark ended up 0.3% on Wednesday. A flurry of economic data from the world’s largest economy showed signs of a weakening labour market in the United States.

The weekly jobless claims data and the US private payrolls report prompted hopes that the easing labour market would encourage the Fed to start cutting rates.

A rate cut from the US central bank would encourage others, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia, to follow suit. Back in Sydney, rate-sensitive financials gained 0.8% after three consecutive sessions of losses.

The “Big Four” lenders rose between 0.6% and 1%.

Bellwether miners gained as much as 2%, eyeing their best day since May 20, if current trends hold, as iron ore prices hit a four-week high aided by strong near-term demand in top buyer China.

Mining giant BHP Group gained as much as 2%, while Rio Tinto rose 1.8%.

Energy stocks advanced 1.2%, with Woodside Energy rising 0.7%.

Global oil prices rose after a larger-than-expected decline in US crude stocks. Santos rose 4% after reports suggested Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have been separately considering bids for the gas producer.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Healthcare sector gained 1%, while information technology firms rose 0.5%.

Real estate stocks also jumped 1.3%, while gold stocks advanced 2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,805.3100.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, banks lift Australian shares after US data renews Fed rate-cut hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories