AIRLINK 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
DGKC 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.72%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.85%)
HASCOL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
PAEL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.72%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.25%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 53 (0.62%)
BR30 27,535 Increased By 114.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 80,749 Increased By 514.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 25,981 Increased By 181.8 (0.7%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip as US peers off key high level

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 09:49am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were lower in the early session on Thursday following a slump in US peers as weak economic data in the world’s largest economy strengthened bets of interest rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9934% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 6.9987%.

“The downward move in US Treasury yields has led to some positive move in local bonds and the benchmark should remain a tad below the 7% handle for today and tomorrow,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

Any further decline, however, was unlikely as the market awaited debt supply on Friday, with New Delhi aiming to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.35 billion).

The benchmark 10-year US yield fell to 4.35% on Wednesday, as growing signs of weakness in manufacturing and the jobs market suggested the economy was slowing.

The ISM non-manufacturing index was 48.8 in June, well below the 52.5 consensus and the 53.8 level in May.

Initial unemployment claims rose to 238,000 in the week ended June 29, slightly above expectations of 235,000, while private payrolls rose by 150,000 jobs in June, below the consensus of an increase of 160,000.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

Despite the Federal Reserve having cut its rate cut forecast to 25 basis points in 2024, investors continued to anticipate 48 bps of cuts with a 67.5% chance of easing in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In the minutes of the June meeting released on Wednesday, the members acknowledged the economy was slowing and price pressures were diminishing but opted to wait before committing to rate cuts.

Locally, investors awaited fresh direction cues, especially after foreign inflows remained tepid since the debt got included in the JPMorgan index on June 28.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields dip as US peers off key high level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories