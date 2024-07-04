KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

KARACHI: Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that through STDC, K-Electric will provide 40MW of electricity to National Steel Complex Limited via 132 kV transmission line.

He expressed these views while addressing signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between STDC, K-Electric and National Steel Complex Limited at the Sindh Energy Department office here on Wednesday. Minister of LG, Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion.

The Energy Minister said this project also includes the construction of 132 kV transmission line. K-Electric Pipri Grid Station to NSCL to meet NSCL’s 40MW power load requirement at Port Qasim Karachi on MoU signed by CEO STDC Mohammad Salim Shaikh, CEO NSCL Zaigham Adil Rizvi, and CEO K Electric Limited Moonis Abdullah Alvi.

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

This will increase the confidence of private investors in Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company, Department of Energy, Government of Sindh to develop projects that will benefit Sindh province by creating jobs and boosting the economy. Under the leadership and guidance of Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, many other notable local and foreign investors have worked to expand sustainable power infrastructure to achieve Sindh province’s economic goals.

Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) is the first Provincial Grid Company (PGC) license holder with the mandate to develop electric power transmission infrastructure of 132 KV and above.

CEO STDC Muhammad Salim Shaikh said that on June 13, 2024, MOU between STDC and GO Energy signed MOU in collaboration with Department of Alternative Energy and Department of Irrigation for Pakistan’s first 500 MW floating solar power project. STDC will lay 220 kV transmission line from Kinjhar Lake Power Project to K-Electric Dhabeji Grid Station Karachi. K-Electric will get 500 MW of power from the floating solar power project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Similarly, on June 15, 2024, MOU was signed between STDC and Gul Ahmed Group for construction of 132kV transmission line from identified power plant location in Jhimpir Wind Corridor to Gul Ahmed Group in Landhi area. The Department of Alternative Energy has already earmarked land (524 acres and 558 acres) in the Jhimpir Area Wind Corridor for this purpose.

The STDC will lay a 60kms long transmission line from Jhimpir power plant site to Landhi area for transmission of 100MW wind power. This project is based on B2B. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the Government of Sindh is committed to using renewable resources at a faster pace and is working hard to reduce the overall basket tariff of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and make it more affordable for the common people of the country.

Apart from tariff reduction, renewable energy will also play a role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to create a clean, reliable and sustainable environment. Sindh Energy Secretary Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present.

