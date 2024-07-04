FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to place dozens of senior officials, allegedly involved in corruption, on the Admin Pool.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has prepared a list of alleged corrupt officials, and notification of their placement at the Admin Pool is expected to be issued in the coming days. The list included both the officials of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service, to be placed at the Admin Pool.

The FBR had prepared lists of these officials before the budget, and it could not be notified due to the budget preparation exercise, the sources said.

This will be the second major shuffle within two months when senior officials including Grade-20 officials may be placed on the Admin Pool.

The FBR just before Eid also suspended two officials, a DC and an inspector, on account of wrongly processing refund case worth over Rs 800 million.

This is the second major refund case where FBR suspended senior officials.

On April 26, 2024, the FBR transferred almost all key members including Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board. The FBR had also transferred and posted top 22 Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22.

These included 13 key members/director generals of the Board and two chief commissioners Inland Revenue who were transferred as members (Admin Pool).

The FBR had also transferred 14 senior officials of Customs (BS-20 to BS-22) including DG Customs (Intelligence).

The total number of transfers and postings of senior tax officials of the FBR stood at 49.

