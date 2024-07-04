AIRLINK 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
Jul 04, 2024
2024-07-04

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to place dozens of senior officials, allegedly involved in corruption, on the Admin Pool.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has prepared a list of alleged corrupt officials, and notification of their placement at the Admin Pool is expected to be issued in the coming days. The list included both the officials of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service, to be placed at the Admin Pool.

The FBR had prepared lists of these officials before the budget, and it could not be notified due to the budget preparation exercise, the sources said.

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

This will be the second major shuffle within two months when senior officials including Grade-20 officials may be placed on the Admin Pool.

The FBR just before Eid also suspended two officials, a DC and an inspector, on account of wrongly processing refund case worth over Rs 800 million.

This is the second major refund case where FBR suspended senior officials.

On April 26, 2024, the FBR transferred almost all key members including Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board. The FBR had also transferred and posted top 22 Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22.

These included 13 key members/director generals of the Board and two chief commissioners Inland Revenue who were transferred as members (Admin Pool).

The FBR had also transferred 14 senior officials of Customs (BS-20 to BS-22) including DG Customs (Intelligence).

The total number of transfers and postings of senior tax officials of the FBR stood at 49.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs corruption FBR Budget preparation tax officials FBR officers senior FBR officials Budget 2024 25 corrupt officials

Comments

200 characters
Faisal Jan Jul 04, 2024 10:22am
Then FBR needs to be shut down. Everyone from bottom to top is corrupt over there
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jul 04, 2024 10:33am
Yup, that would be the day of the days in la la land when corrupt are actually put behind bars. It would be news if FBR was to side line a dozen thousand officials. Also, what the hell is 'side line'?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sabir Jul 04, 2024 10:44am
LoL @ Sideline. Why not hang them and confiscate everything they and their immediate family owns?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
T Jul 04, 2024 10:48am
fbr itself is out of order and they are planning to put the country in order, what an irony.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

