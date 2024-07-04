Two cops martyred in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: Two police personnel were martyred while three were injured when dacoits attacked a police check post in the katcha area of Kandhkot, Sindh on Wednesday.

According to the police, more than 20 dacoits resorted to indiscriminate firing at the check post. The cops retaliated which resulted in the death of a dacoit, the police said, adding soon afterward, a heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital. The martyred personnel were identified as Allah Dino Sabzoi and Nisar Ahmad Kalhoro while those who were injured were Zahid Naseerani and Anwar Channa, the Force said, adding that later the dacoits fled to the katcha area while firing into the air.