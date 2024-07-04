LG Minister directs CEOs to complete outsourcing of sanitation services

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the chief executive officers (CEOs) of waste management companies to complete the process of outsourcing sanitation services to the private sector.

“The outsourcing does not mean that our role is over; the new sanitation model would be strictly monitored at every level,” he said while chairing a meeting with the CEOs held here on Wednesday to review the progress in the pilot programme of outsourcing of sanitation systems. Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian also attended the meeting. On this occasion, the CEOs provided details regarding the pre-qualification of private companies interested in outsourcing.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that he would continue to make efforts till quality facilities were provided to the people. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision was to introduce a uniform sanitation system throughout the province. "Under this vision, a long-lasting and effective sanitation system was being introduced in Punjab and the main objective of outsourcing was to implement a uniform sanitation system. No government in the past tried to focus on sanitation in villages,” he added.

He further said that for the first time, the Punjab government has decided to provide sanitation facilities to the majority of the population of the province, adding that only those companies would be selected for cleaning that were capable of giving the desired results.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the CEOs that the waste management companies should keep the cleaning machinery in working condition. “There should be no laxity in the desilting of drains during the rainy season. Moreover, the new model of sanitation would be made successful with the cooperation of the people,” he added.

